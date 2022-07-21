Investar Names Tim Smith Commercial Real Estate Market President

NEW ORLEANS — Investar Bank recently named Tim Smith commercial real estate market president, senior vice president. The 40-year banking veteran comes to Investar from Capital One, where he was a national commercial real estate relationship manager.

Smith, a New Orleans native, is responsible for developing and leading a team of commercial real estate relationship managers to drive loan originations across all commercial real estate asset classes while promoting additional depository products and treasury management services.

“Investar is a relationship bank focused on the changing needs of our clients, and Tim brings to Investar both a commitment to service and an in-depth knowledge of the real estate market in New Orleans and the Gulf South,” said Stephen Wessel, eastern region president, Investar. “We are very excited to welcome and support him as he builds this division. With Tim’s connections to our existing clients in the New Orleans community, as well as his regional contacts throughout the Gulf South, we know he will deliver a brilliant banking experience by combining personal service with our best in class technology.”

Smith attended the University of New Orleans. He is currently serving as a board member for the Louisiana Housing and Community Development Corporation.