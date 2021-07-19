Investar Expands Treasury Management Team with New Leadership

BATON ROUGE – Investar Bank, National Association (“Investar”) recently hired Elizabeth Adler as its Treasury Management Director/Senior Vice President. Adler joins Investar from Wells Fargo Bank where she was a Commercial Relationship Manager. Prior to that she was Executive Director for Treasury Management at JP Morgan Chase Bank for 13 years. With a 35-year career in banking, Adler has experience from various levels and areas of expertise. She most recently developed and managed a commercial banking portfolio of $1 billion for her clients throughout the state of Louisiana.

As Treasury Management Director, Adler is responsible for advising clients and prospects on financial systems to assist in automation, efficiencies and cost saving initiatives. She will also collaborate with the commercial banking and retail branch teams to develop and execute a strategy that will allow her to fully cultivate existing relationships while bringing in new clients. Adler will ensure that sales and performance goals are met by her team.

“Elizabeth’s experience from larger financial institutions brings a wealth of knowledge to Investar, especially leading our Treasury Management Sales Team,” Jeff Blum, Western Region and C&I Banking President, Investar, said. “Her expertise and leadership will help Investar deliver even more robust Treasury Management products and services to our current and future clients,” continued Blum.

Adler is a native of New Orleans and has worked her entire career in the metro area. She is a graduate of Loyola University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance. Adler has been involved with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana for 19 years. She currently serves as a member of their development committee, and served two years as their Chair.