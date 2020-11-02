Investar Bank Opens Branch on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – Investar Bank has opened its newest branch at 4401 St. Charles Ave. This is Investar’s 31st branch location and fifth in the greater New Orleans region. It offers “high-touch, personal community banking service for businesses and individuals with a full array of products and services.”

“We are elated to open our first full-service branch in Orleans Parish. This iconic building in Uptown New Orleans has been beautifully renovated and expanded to serve the needs of businesses and residents in the area,” said Steve Wessel, Investar executive vice president. “Our brilliant bankers welcome the opportunity to show the community what a client-focused community bank has to offer Uptown New Orleans.”

The 2,000 square-foot facility employs a full-service branch staff and a commercial relationship manager focused on meeting the needs of clients in New Orleans. The branch features three drive-through lanes with one dedicated to business customers, a night deposit box, and safe deposit boxes. The drive-up Interactive Teller Machine has 24/7 ATM access. During business hours, customers can interact with a banker through the ITM. The branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Branch Manager Keith Freire or ask for Heather Songy, a commercial relationship manager, at (504) 381-3420 or visit www.InvestarBank.com.