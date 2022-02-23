Intralox Announces Major Expansion of U.S. Operations

Photo courtesy of Tradepoint Atlantic

BALTIMORE — New Orleans-based conveyance solutions provider Intralox has announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with its move to a new built-to-suit, 310,000-square-foot facility at Tradepoint Atlantic, the 3,300-acre global logistics center in Sparrows Point, Md. The new facility expands Intralox’s U.S. East Coast operations footprint by 70% and is the third expansion in the Baltimore area since 2019.

The company said its expansion in Baltimore is driven by strong growth in its Logistics & Material Handling Business Unit. The business unit has grown rapidly over the last decade and the added footprint addresses the need for an expanded industrial machinery operation with focus on parcel automation equipment for parcel, postal, e-commerce, and distribution customers.

“Another exciting expansion in Baltimore is not only attributed to the global growth in e-commerce and parcel handling but should also be attributed to the hard work and innovation of our people,” said Derek Lester, Intralox LMH business unit manager. “We look forward to growing our team in the Baltimore area.”

“We are thrilled to have Intralox expand their U.S. manufacturing capacity and join our growing community of world-class companies that have chosen Tradepoint Atlantic for our unparalleled connectivity to regional and global markets,” said Marc Salotti, Tradepoint Atlantic managing director. “With our proximity to the Port of Baltimore and major interstate highways, plus on-site rail access, Intralox is well positioned logistically for continued growth on the East Coast.”

Founded in 1971, Intralox features a portfolio of technologies and services used in food processing, e-commerce, industrial manufacturing and more. The company is headquartered in New Orleans with locations in North America, the Netherlands, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Japan, and India. Intralox employs more than 3,000 team members and has more than 60,000 customers in over 100 countries.