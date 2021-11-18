Intralox Announces $60M Hammond Expansion

NEW ORLEANS – For the third time in four years, Louisiana-based conveyor belt manufacturer Intralox is expanding operations at its Hammond facility. This time, the company said it is more than doubling the size of its molding and assembly operations with a $60 million expansion that will create 425 direct jobs.

The facility, set to be complete by the end of 2022, will bring the Hammond plant’s total footprint to more than 400,000 square feet while increasing output of modular plastic conveyor belts by 50%. Belts and components produced in Hammond are shipped to Intralox assembly facilities worldwide.

“This expansion is critical to support the strong growth we’ve experienced in the last few years. With the new facility, we will rapidly increase our production and assembly capacity,” said Intralox President Edel Blanks in a press release. “We look forward to expanding our local workforce with the added benefit of meeting the increased demand of our customers around the world.”

Intralox said it has invested more than $300 million over the past five years in a significant expansion of its global footprint, which includes new facilities in the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands.

“I am proud to celebrate this new expansion of Intralox’s manufacturing facility in Hammond, and to celebrate this company’s 50 outstanding years in operation, right here in Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “What better way to commemorate this milestone anniversary than with a renewed commitment to our state and her people. The 425 direct new Intralox jobs in Hammond will result in increased economic activity, and tremendous success for this homegrown company.”

Founded in 1971, Intralox is headquartered in Harahan and has additional locations in China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan and India. It employs more than 3,000 people worldwide and serves roughly 60,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

The company’s roots date back to 1947, when James Martial Lapeyre received a patent for the world’s first automated shrimp peeling machine. That invention sparked the creation of his company Laitrim (his middle name spelled backward), which now oversees four operating divisions: Intralox, Laitram Machinery, Lapeyre Stair and Laitram Machine Shop.