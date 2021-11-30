International WorkBoat Show Returns to New Orleans

Image courtesy of WorkBoat Magazine (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 professionals from the maritime industry will gather Dec. 1-3 for the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans. Many businesses that work in and around the Gulf of Mexico will send representatives to a conference that attracts people from all corners of the commercial marine industry. This year’s event features more than 700 exhibitors, presentations from industry leaders, networking events, awards and more. A pre-game party will precede Thursday night’s Saints-Cowboys matchup.

Registration is currently open at www.workboatshow.com

New Orleans has hosted the International WorkBoat Show every year (except for 2020) for the last four decades. Produced by WorkBoat Magazine and WorkBoat.com, the event is scheduled to return to New Orleans through at least 2031.