International Pokémon Championship Coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 2024 Pokémon Championship Series recently announced that its North American international championship will take place June 7-9, 2024, at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The three-day tournament is one of three international Pokémon championships each year.

“We look forward to hosting this international event for the first time ever and bringing this exciting competition to our city for gamers and fans of all ages to enjoy,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president and CEO. “This is another win for New Orleans, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to share our vibrant culture, rich history and unique spirit of hospitality with our international visitors.”

During the event, players can connect with fans around the globe and test their Pokémon battling skills against other players in trading card games, video game championships and Pokémon GO. New this year are major changes to the prize pool for international championships. Players can now compete for over half a million dollars.

This inaugural New Orleans event is another achievement for the Convention Center, which also announced last week that the North American International Toy Fair will move to New Orleans in 2026, 2027 and 2028. An annual event known to draw more than 20,000 toy enthusiasts, the Toy Fair is coming to New Orleans after being held in New York City for 118 years.