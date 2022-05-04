International Jewelry and Merchandise Show Returns to Convention Center

Photo courtesy of Helen Brett Enterprises

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Helen Brett’s International Jewelry and Merchandise Show will feature more than 400 booths May 12-15 at the New Orleans Convention Center.

For the first time since the COVID pandemic, capacity for the world-renowned shopping show will return to 100% with no masking or vaccination restrictions.

For the past five decades, the show has been open only to documented business owners, but the public now has access to the huge exclusive show on Saturday and Sunday.

The International Jewelry and Merchandise Show at the New Orleans Convention Center will remain open exclusively to documented business owners on Thursday and Friday with the show open to the public and gold card/non-gold card buyers on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for Saturday and Sunday can be purchased at the Market Access Counter in Registration at the New Orleans Convention Center for $15 cash (free admission for ages 12-15).

“May’s International Jewelry and Merchandise Show at the New Orleans Convention Center is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to return to normalcy at our shows and get their hands on great jewelry and merchandise deals,” said Helen Brett Enterprises President Robert Kolinek. “Summer is just around the corner, and this show is an amazing opportunity to find decorations, décor and more for summer, fall and beyond.

Helen Brett trade shows attract more than 40,000 buyers and vendors to its New Orleans market shows from across the South each year.

In appreciation for those who serve our country, Helen Brett Enterprises has announced that all military and first responders will get free admission (ID holders only) to the show all day Sunday, May 15 with proper identification.

Guests must be 16 years or older to access the show floor on Thursday and Friday with required documents, and guests must be 12 years or older to access show floor on Saturday and Sunday. All minors between the ages of 12-15 must be accompanied by an adult. Proof of age is required at show registration with a government issued photo ID, birth certificate, or School ID. Infants must be carried in a front or back carrying pack. No wheeled carts of any kind or strollers will be allowed on the show floor. Wheelchairs, walkers and mobility scooters are permitted. The photography of any exhibit is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the exhibitor. Helen Brett Enterprises has the right to deny entrance.

For more information on the International Jewelry and Merchandise Show, visit http://helenbrettexhibits.com/. The International Jewelry and Merchandise Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12 through Saturday May 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 at the New Orleans Convention Center.