International Food Ordering Platform Foodhub Expands Operations to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La (press release) – U.K.-based food ordering platform Foodhub has announced a planned expansion into the U.S., starting with Louisiana. Foodhub, which offers a unique 0% commission business model designed to save restaurants money, will compete against transaction-based takeout platforms, such as Waitr, Toast, and Delivery.com.

Founded in 2017, Foodhub has more than 25,000 restaurant partners and is the leading multi-channel point-of-sale (POS) provider to the hospitality industry in the UK. Foodhub successfully processed over 50 million online orders in 2020 via its personalized websites and mobile app solutions. Currently, the company has more than 25,000 restaurant partners.

Foodhub’s unprecedented growth has resulted in rapid international expansion across four continents. The company is currently disrupting markets in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Guatemala, and Mexico.

“We’ve made fantastic progress in several overseas territories throughout the last year, and one of our big goals in 2021 is to develop and expand our offering in the United States, starting with Louisiana,” said Ardian Mula, Chief Executive Officer at Foodhub. “If you look at how fast we’ve grown in the UK, for example, that will give you an idea of how rapidly we as a brand can develop in a new market.”

Unlike rival food ordering platforms, Foodhub offers a 0% commission fee structure and 3% transaction fee, saving participating restaurants that regularly pay up to 10% commission thousands of dollars each year.

“Restaurants are handing over their hard-earned profits to extremely costly, commission-based systems,” said Mohamed Chaudry, Group Chief Financial Officer. “We’re one of only a few multi-channel food ordering solutions that offers a zero-percent commission model, meaning that it’s cheaper and more manageable to trade through Foodhub than our rivals.”

Aside from its greatly reduced fees, Foodhub offers restaurants a personalized online ordering website and app for customer orders, marketing support, POS system, 24/7 customer service and full order management through an ecosystem of apps with no new hardware required.

To incentivize growth, Foodhub is also featuring a multitude of deals for takeout partners, including a no-obligation three-month free trial. Those interested in exploring opportunities can visit the company’s website: https://signup.foodhub.com/USA.

About Foodhub

Foodhub is the UK’s leading multi-channel food ordering and POS provider. By offering a 0% commission model through its system, Foodhub saves its 25,000 restaurant partners millions of dollars annually. Foodhub provides restaurant partners personalized ecommerce websites and apps for allowing customers to place orders, as well as apps for management and delivery—all without needing any additional hardware and without paying a commission on orders.