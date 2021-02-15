Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana Announces New Franchise Owners

NEW ORLEANS – Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana, a provider of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing, has welcomed Bob and Mandy LaFleur as new franchise owners.

“We are delighted to have Bob and Mandy in the Interim HealthCare network of franchisees,” said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. president and CEO. “With decades of combined experience in healthcare leadership, community engagement and business management, the LaFleurs are positioned as ideal representatives of our mission to provide whole-person, individualized care for each patient and family. The southern Louisiana community is in exceptional hands with Bobby, Mandy and their team.”

The LaFleurs have spent their combined 50 years of patient care experience in the south Louisiana area. Bob is a dedicated nurse in the community, previously serving as CEO at Memorial Specialty Hospital. Prior to that, he held director of provider relations and CEO roles at Cornerstone Healthcare Group. At Cornerstone, his leadership was instrumental in the hospital earning Hospital of the Year from 2010-2015 and multiple top employee engagement and patient satisfaction scores by the organization. Mandy spent more than two decades as a healthcare and customer service executive with Cornerstone Healthcare Group and The Veranda Retirement of Graywood.

“My wife and I are thrilled to serve the greater southeast Louisiana community with compassionate and high-quality home and hospice care solutions and job opportunities,” said Bob LaFleur. “Having been raised, built a career and a family right here in Louisiana, we know what it takes to keep our community close and well cared for. At Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana, we take our role very seriously and believe we can help Louisianans age in place while being active community participants.”