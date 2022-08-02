Insurance Town Hall With Commissioner Jim Donelon To Be Held Aug. 3

Insurance Town Hall with Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Wednesday, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on UNO's campus (Photo Courtesy of Orleans Legislative Delegation)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Orleans Legislative Delegation will host an Insurance Town Hall with Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Wednesday, August 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on UNO’s campus (inside the University Center Ballroom, room #203).

The purpose of this town hall is for the people of New Orleans to receive information and have questions answered related to the steep increases in insurance premiums due to insolvent carriers in our state.

WHAT: Insurance Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, August 3, from 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: UNO’s campus (inside the University Center Ballroom, room #203)