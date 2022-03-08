Insurance Denial Experts to Speak at Home & Garden Show

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Home & Garden Show:

Residents along the Gulf Coast are all too familiar with rebuilding following a natural disaster, whether it be a hurricane or flood. Our region has been hit hard over the years, and while residents are resilient and determined to rebuild, many find themselves battling more than nature; they are bogged down in a multitude of issues when it comes to insurance, claims and contractors. For those needing advice on overcoming the challenges of recovery, help will be available at the 65th Annual New Orleans Home & Garden Show, March 11-13 in the Caesars Superdome.

This year’s Seminar Stage will feature daily discussions and open forums, focusing on insurance issues that many are now facing as they try and rebuild. The Home Show is not only bringing together experts from numerous law and engineering firms but representatives from the American Policyholder Association, a non-profit watchdog organization that promotes integrity, honesty, and best practices in property loss adjustment sector of the insurance industry. In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the show to help meet the long-term recovery needs of Louisiana businesses and individuals that were impacted by Hurricane Ida and to help applicants close their approved disaster loans.

“We are very excited to bring together this panel of experts to try and help those who are working to repair their home but find themselves at a standstill due to ongoing insurance issues,” said Mike Zalaznik, manager of the New Orleans Home & Garden Show. “For most people, rebuilding can’t even start until insurance claims are settled, and that continues to be a huge problem. I hope that those attending the show can get answers and the help they need so they can begin putting their lives back together.”

For those needing help, that one place and location will be the Ida Answer Stage located in the 600 aisle of the show in Booth #663. Seminars and Q&A Sessions will be held daily throughout the show.

Visit www.neworleanshomeshows.com for more information.