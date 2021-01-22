Insurance Claim Delays Top the List of 2020 Hurricane Complaints

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Insurance says that nearly 80 percent of the 873 hurricane-related complaints it has received since last year’s active season are related to homeowners insurance,

“I encourage any policyholder who’s having trouble with their insurance company to call us,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “We can help.” Donelon said the most common grievance was claim delay.

As of Jan. 11, policyholders had filed 691 homeowners insurance complaints about claims from hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The LDI investigated and closed 597 of the complaints by that date. The 15 insurers with the highest numbers of complaints are listed in the chart below.

Many of these companies are small insurers with a high number of complaints relative to their size, while others have a large number of complaints and a large market share. The chart includes a complaint index that allows consumers to compare companies without regard to size. A company with a complaint index of 1 has an average number of complaints. A company with a complaint index higher than 1 has more complaints than average.

Company/Group Market Share Number of Complaints Complaint Index State Farm Group 26% 163 0.90856 FedNat Holding Company Group [1] 3.9% 93 3.48228 GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company 1.8% 66 5.25358 United Insurance Holdings Group [2] 4% 52 1.87236 Allstate Insurance Group 10.8% 51 0.68065 Allied Trust Insurance Company 0.9% 40 6.32678 TWIMG Group [3] 3.1% 23 1.08225 USAA Group [4] 6.2% 23 0.53878 Liberty Mutual Group [5] 5.6% 18 0.46819 Progressive Group [6] 3.9% 18 0.67448 Centauri National Insurance Company 1.6% 15 1.389 American Bankers Insurance Company of FL 1.4% 14 1.43079 IAT Reins Co Grp [7] 0.9% 13 2.17708 Aegis Security Insurance Company 0.4% 10 3.77807 Munich Re Grp [8] 0.1% 10 1.09704 Total for 15 Insurers with the most hurricane complaints 609 Total Hurricane Homeowners Complaints 691 Total Hurricane Complaints as of Jan. 11 873