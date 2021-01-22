Insurance Claim Delays Top the List of 2020 Hurricane Complaints

Site Staff,
Hurricane Recovery
A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, in Grand Lake, La., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Insurance says that nearly 80 percent of the 873 hurricane-related complaints it has received since last year’s active season are related to homeowners insurance, 

“I encourage any policyholder who’s having trouble with their insurance company to call us,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “We can help.” Donelon said the most common grievance was claim delay.

As of Jan. 11, policyholders had filed 691 homeowners insurance complaints about claims from hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The LDI investigated and closed 597 of the complaints by that date. The 15 insurers with the highest numbers of complaints are listed in the chart below.

Many of these companies are small insurers with a high number of complaints relative to their size, while others have a large number of complaints and a large market share. The chart includes a complaint index that allows consumers to compare companies without regard to size. A company with a complaint index of 1 has an average number of complaints. A company with a complaint index higher than 1 has more complaints than average.

Company/Group Market Share Number of Complaints Complaint Index
State Farm Group 26% 163 0.90856
FedNat Holding Company Group[1] 3.9% 93 3.48228
GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company 1.8% 66 5.25358
United Insurance Holdings Group[2] 4% 52 1.87236
Allstate Insurance Group 10.8% 51 0.68065
Allied Trust Insurance Company 0.9% 40 6.32678
TWIMG Group[3] 3.1% 23 1.08225
USAA Group[4] 6.2% 23 0.53878
Liberty Mutual Group[5] 5.6% 18 0.46819
Progressive Group[6] 3.9% 18 0.67448
Centauri National Insurance Company 1.6% 15 1.389
American Bankers Insurance Company of FL 1.4% 14 1.43079
IAT Reins Co Grp[7] 0.9% 13 2.17708
Aegis Security Insurance Company 0.4% 10 3.77807
Munich Re Grp[8] 0.1% 10 1.09704
Total for 15 Insurers with the most hurricane complaints 609
Total Hurricane Homeowners Complaints 691
Total Hurricane Complaints as of Jan. 11 873

 

Categories: Insurance, Today’s Business News

Related Posts