Insurance Claim Delays Top the List of 2020 Hurricane Complaints
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Insurance says that nearly 80 percent of the 873 hurricane-related complaints it has received since last year’s active season are related to homeowners insurance,
“I encourage any policyholder who’s having trouble with their insurance company to call us,” said Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. “We can help.” Donelon said the most common grievance was claim delay.
As of Jan. 11, policyholders had filed 691 homeowners insurance complaints about claims from hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. The LDI investigated and closed 597 of the complaints by that date. The 15 insurers with the highest numbers of complaints are listed in the chart below.
Many of these companies are small insurers with a high number of complaints relative to their size, while others have a large number of complaints and a large market share. The chart includes a complaint index that allows consumers to compare companies without regard to size. A company with a complaint index of 1 has an average number of complaints. A company with a complaint index higher than 1 has more complaints than average.
|Company/Group
|Market Share
|Number of Complaints
|Complaint Index
|State Farm Group
|26%
|163
|0.90856
|FedNat Holding Company Group[1]
|3.9%
|93
|3.48228
|GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company
|1.8%
|66
|5.25358
|United Insurance Holdings Group[2]
|4%
|52
|1.87236
|Allstate Insurance Group
|10.8%
|51
|0.68065
|Allied Trust Insurance Company
|0.9%
|40
|6.32678
|TWIMG Group[3]
|3.1%
|23
|1.08225
|USAA Group[4]
|6.2%
|23
|0.53878
|Liberty Mutual Group[5]
|5.6%
|18
|0.46819
|Progressive Group[6]
|3.9%
|18
|0.67448
|Centauri National Insurance Company
|1.6%
|15
|1.389
|American Bankers Insurance Company of FL
|1.4%
|14
|1.43079
|IAT Reins Co Grp[7]
|0.9%
|13
|2.17708
|Aegis Security Insurance Company
|0.4%
|10
|3.77807
|Munich Re Grp[8]
|0.1%
|10
|1.09704
|Total for 15 Insurers with the most hurricane complaints
|609
|Total Hurricane Homeowners Complaints
|691
|Total Hurricane Complaints as of Jan. 11
|873