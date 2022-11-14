InspireNOLA Schools Names Kevin Barnes Jr. Chief of Staff

NEW ORLEANS — InspireNOLA Charter Schools has announced that Kevin Barnes Jr. has joined the organization as chief of staff. He most recently served as the managing director of engagement and external relations at KIPP New Orleans Schools, which is part of the national KIPP Foundation, a national charter school network.

“As we approach our tenth anniversary, I couldn’t think of a better person to help continue our commitment to this city,” said InspireNOLA Chief Executive Officer Jamar McKneely. “Kevin is a proven leader and is dedicated to bringing diverse stakeholder groups together while bolstering the creation of a positive learning environment for our students.”

“It brings me great joy to continue to advocate for the young people of New Orleans as I join the leadership team of one of the highest performing school networks in our city,” said Barnes. “I am excited to work alongside some of the most talented educators in the region. Working to maintain and create quality educational opportunities in my hometown is a lifelong dream and commitment.”

Barnes is responsible for creating the conditions to promote a healthy and positive organizational culture. He also manages the organization’s external relations, public affairs, student enrollment, and talent recruitment and strategy. He will play a pivotal role in supporting the student leaders of InspireNOLA in their NOLALove campaign, an initiative to end crime and violence and promote academic outcomes in the city.

Barnes has worked in community relations, communications, fund development, recruitment, and nonprofit management for the past 14 years, in both charter and private schools. Barnes continues to make history serving as the youngest person to hold every leadership position he has been appointed to at KIPP New Orleans Schools, Orleans Parish School Board, St. Augustine High School, and now at InspireNola Charter Schools. In past roles, Barnes has increased strategic engagement and communications with stakeholder groups of all types.

He is a Xavier University 2018 40 Under 40 Honoree and a 2019 UNCF Young Alumnus of the Year recipient. He is involved in numerous community, civic, social, and non-profit organizations in the city. As a native New Orleanian, he is a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Xavier University of Louisiana.