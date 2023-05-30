InspireNOLA Class of 2023 Earns Over $33 Million in Merit-Based Scholarships

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – They’ve put in the work, crossed the stage, and can now call themselves high school graduates! Congratulations to the class of 2023 from McDonogh 35 High School, Eleanor McMain Secondary School, and Edna Karr High School.

These scholars have accomplished a multitude of things including over 33 million dollars in merit-based scholarships, We can’t wait to see what else our graduates will achieve in the future!

Congratulations to our top scholars who were named Valedictorian and Salutatorian!

Eleanor McMain Secondary School

Valedictorian: Benjamin Trinh Le

Salutatorian: Keith Anthony Patterson

McDonogh 35 Senior High School

Valedictorian: Kali Rose Marie Gethers

Salutatorian: Breanna Sharell Williams

Edna Karr High School

Valedictorian: Saniya Amari Black

Salutatorian: Makayla Ajene’ Nabor