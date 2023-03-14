Insperity Promotes Erin Lievens to District Manager of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Insperity, a provider of human resources and business performance solutions, has promoted Erin Lievens from business performance advisor to district manager of the Louisiana market. In her new role, Lievens will be responsible for overseeing sales efforts and supporting businesses.

Lievens has more than 12 years of sales and management experience. Prior to joining Insperity in 2022, she founded Kids for Their Community, a nonprofit organization focused on increasing the engagement and participation of young children in community service. She has served on the education committee for the National Association of Women Business Owners and is the co-founder of HeadRoom LLC.

Lievens earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree from Louisiana Tech University.

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to “help businesses succeed so communities prosper.”