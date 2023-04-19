Inland Seafood Celebrates New Facility in Jefferson Parish

Photo courtesy of JEDCO

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – On April 18, the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated the grand opening of Inland Fresh Seafood Corporation in Jefferson Parish. The national seafood distributor, which is owned by its employees, invested approximately $4 million in the purchase and renovation of a 14,000-square-foot facility in Elmwood. Economic development officials say the project will bring 55 jobs to the parish.

Founded in Atlanta in 1977, Inland Seafood began operations in greater New Orleans in 1995. It has operated a distribution facility for seafood, specialty proteins and artisanal goods.

In 2022, JEDCO worked with Inland Seafood to identify a new space for its growing needs. Early this year, the distributor moved into a new, state-of-the-art facility in Elmwood, which includes a cut shop and processing area, both refrigerated and frozen storage, and loading docks. It has been designed to meet the growing demand for fresh, frozen, and value-added seafood, meat and specialty products in the region.

“The opening of Inland Seafood in Jefferson Parish directly aligns with our work around elevating and sustaining the regional seafood industry,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “The company’s decision to operate in our community provides a significant boost to the region’s iconic seafood industry while also promoting Jefferson Parish as a desired location for businesses in the culinary products industry. We thank Inland Seafood for their investment and remain committed to supporting their growth in Jefferson Parish.”

In addition to site selection assistance, JEDCO also worked with the parish to address parking needs, sourced cold storage equipment via a local broker, and offered tax incentive and financing guidance.

“My fellow employee owners and I are thrilled to be opening this new facility, and to continue supporting the greater New Orleans community and the local economy,” said Jonathan Comeaux, general manager of Inland NOLA. “None of this would have been possible without our incredible team of employees, contractors and vendors, and our customers who have stuck by us through it all. We are proud of our long history in the New Orleans region, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers throughout the Gulf Coast for many years to come.”

The company supplies over 5,500 restaurants and 2,500 retail outlets with wholesale proteins and gourmet foods.