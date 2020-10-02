Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Rise for Week Ending Sept. 26

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 26 rose to 16,296 from the week ending Sept. 19 total of 14,842. For a comparison, during the week ending Sept. 28, 2019, 1,612 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,972 from the previous week’s average of 17,945.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Sept. 26, 2020 decreased to 214,860 from the week ending Sept. 19, 2020 total of 238,724. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,054 for the week ending Sept. 28, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 240,003 from the previous week’s average of 248,691.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.