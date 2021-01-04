Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Rise for Week Ending Dec. 26

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 26, 2020 rose to 8,246 from the week ending Dec. 19, 2020 total of 7,926. For a comparison, during the week ending Dec. 28, 2019, 1,469 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 8,644 from the previous week’s average of 9,527.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Dec. 26, 2020 decreased to 60,641 from the week ending Dec. 19, 2020 total of 64,448. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,270 for the week ending Dec. 28, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 66,726 from the previous week’s average of 70,281.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance (UI) Claims Data.