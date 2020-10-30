Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Drop for Week Ending Oct. 24

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 24, 2020 dropped to 9,943 from the week ending Oct. 17, 2020 total of 13,039. For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 26, 2019, 1,867 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 12,505 from the previous week’s average of 14,093.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 24, 2020 decreased to 128,378 from the week ending Oct. 17, 2020 total of 146,622. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,445 for the week ending Oct. 26, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 158,886 from the previous week’s average of 180,506.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.