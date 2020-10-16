Initial La. Unemployment Insurance Claims Rise for Week Ending Oct. 10

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 10 rose to 13,577 from the week ending Oct. 3 total of 13,461. For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 12, 2019, 2,069 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 14,544 from the previous week’s average of 15,195.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Oct. 10 decreased to 165,320 from the week ending Oct. 3 total of 195,223. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,420 for the week ending Oct. 12, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 203,532 from the previous week’s average of 224,763.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission has countless tools both in person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.