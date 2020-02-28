Industry News

CONSTRUCTION

DonahueFavret Contractors Named “Best of the Best” in Renovation DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc. has been awarded the “Best of the Best” Renovation/Restoration Project in the U.S. by ENR (Engineering News-Record magazine) for its work at St. Stephen Catholic Church in New Orleans. Founded in 1979 by Jack Donahue, DonahueFavret has revenue of $80 million to $90 million with a staff of 50 professionals.

EDUCATION

Loyola Launches New Cybersecurity Degree

On Feb. 4, Loyola University New Orleans announced a new undergraduate degree in cybersecurity, a specialization of the school’s computer science degree. The program will launch this fall and addresses information security comprehensively, including storage, transmission, applications and organizational measures needed to preserve and protect sensitive information and systems. Student demand is expected to be high, with median pay for information security analysts hovering around $98,000 a year. Employment for information security analysts is projected to grow 32% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. For more information, loyno.edu/cyber

TECH

Advano Raises $18.5 Million in Second Round of Funding

Founded by New Orleanian Alexander Girau, startup tech company Advano announced in January it had raised $18.5 million to fund efforts to create a patented form of powdered silicon aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries. Investors in Advano now include Tony Fadell, the inventor known as the “father of the iPod,” and Peter Thiel, billionaire co-founder of Paypal. Another player is business accelerator Y Combinator, which launched Airbnb, Dropbox and several other major tech companies. Advano is expected to open a 20,000 square-foot facility near the University of New Orleans this month.

EDUCATION

Loyola’s New Triple MBA includes studies in New Orleans, Paris, Munich

This fall, Loyola University New Orleans will welcome the first class of its new triple master’s degree program that allows enrolled students to attain simultaneously a Master of Business Administration (MBA), the French Diplôme Grande École and the German Master of Science in Management. Participating students benefit not only from the experience of three leading economic nations, but also from numerous career services and access to large alumni networks, including contacts at thousands of companies. Students enrolled in the two-year program will take core classes at Loyola and “study abroad” at the other two universities over the course of 18 months, then write an optional thesis during a final semester.

Brandy D. Christian Named 2019 Propeller Club Maritime Person of the Year

On January 29, The Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans honored Brandy D. Christian as their 2019 Maritime Person of the Year at its 86th Annual Maritime Person of the Year Gala at the Metairie Country Club. Christian serves as president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans — which set a new container record in 2019 — and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Corporation (NOPB), is the first woman ever to be honored with this prestigious recognition from the Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans. The two public agencies under her leadership have combined annual revenues of $100 million, nearly 500 employees and more than $200 million in capital projects.

From left to right: Propeller Club President Michael Nation, President and CEO Port NOLA & CEO NOPB Brandy D. Christian and Ex-Officio and Committee Chairman Bill Baraldi.

EDUCATION

University of Holy Cross and Fletcher Technical Community College Add New Credit Transfer Agreements for Business and Nursing

The University of Holy Cross and Fletcher Technical Community College have signed articulation agreements between their business and nursing programs making it easier for students to transfer credits from Fletcher to UHC. Fletcher students will now be able to complete the Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Business Administration and transfer credit hours earned in the various concentrations within that degree and apply them toward completion of the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration or Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree at UHC.

We compete in jobs the way Vanderbilt competes in SEC football; we finish last.

Guy Williams, president and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co. and 2020 chair of the board of directors of GNO, Inc., speaking at the organization’s annual meeting on Feb. 7. Williams ended the meeting by stating that Louisiana was the only state in the nation that lost jobs in 2019 and encouraged employers, among other things, to ensure that they are paying competitive wages not just locally, but on a national level.