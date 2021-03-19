Industrial Construction Company Selects Port of Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards, Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero and Turner Industries President Stephen Toups announced the company’s selection of a 95-acre Port of Iberia site for future fabrication of modules and related services in the energy sector and other industries.

Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries, an industrial construction firm, completed a search of 30 potential port locations along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico prior to selecting the Port of Iberia for its sixth permanent Louisiana site and 13th site companywide. Facilities with fabrication bays, overhead crane capacity, warehousing, office space and bulkhead accessing the port’s commercial canal contributed to Turner’s selection of the Louisiana site.

“More than a generation ago, this Port of Iberia site fabricated exploration and production equipment for the largest oilfield in the continent on Alaska’s North Slope,” Gov. Edwards said. “Today, we are positioning Louisiana to continue to be a strong oil and gas leader, while also positioning our state for opportunities in emerging fields of energy production. This Port of Iberia location, coupled with the capabilities of Turner Industries, will help Louisiana expand our leadership in energy, chemicals and other sectors for generations to come.”

With locations in Baton Rouge, Port Allen, Geismar, Sulphur and New Orleans, Turner Industries employs 10,000 people across Louisiana and 18,000 companywide. In New Iberia, the port offers unobstructed access to its commercial canal, with the ability for Turner Industries to fabricate and transport industrial modules of up to 5,000 tons for key commercial customers.

“We’re excited to be a tenant of the port as we continue providing one solution for our clients’ success with the opening of the new Turner Industries Gulf of Mexico Operations,” Toups said. “When looking to expand our capabilities and services, Turner Industries considered available properties across the Gulf South and Eastern Seaboard. The flexibility and consistency of the diligent team at the port led to a simple decision. The Port of Iberia is the best strategic option for our company’s future operations.”