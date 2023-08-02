Industrial Cleaning Company Opens Rental and Service Facility in Geismar

GEISMAR, La. – GD Energy Products Waterjetting, manufacturer of high-pressure pumps, parts and accessories for the industrial cleaning market, has opened a new water jetting rental and service facility in Geismar, La.

The 8,500-square-foot facility will provide customer service for customers along the Gulf Coast. The facility will offer water jetting rentals, including pumps, units and accessories, to aid in the high-pressure cleaning applications. Customers will be able to purchase parts and equipment.

“We are always working to provide high-quality pumps and equipment while exceeding expectations in service, efficiency and reliability,” said Tyler Leriger, GDEP’s rental business manager. “This new location brings our industry leading water blasting units straight to our customer’s doorstep. We are excited to offer customer-driven solutions and rentals through non-toxic, chemical-free technologies to pressure test, clean and prepare surfaces in the Gulf Coast region.”

The new facility will be led by Tres Armand, branch manager.