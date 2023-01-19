Indian Cuisine Pop-Up to Debut Feb. 3 at NOCHI

Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute’s March 2023 cohort of culinary, baking and pastry students have announced that Sai (SAA-iy), an Indian-inspired pop-up, is scheduled to take place Feb. 3-15 at 725 Howard Avenue. The menu and experience have beeb designed entirely by this cohort as a capstone project ahead of graduation. All of the pop-up’s proceeds will benefit the NOCHI Scholarship Fund.

“Our pop-up restaurant is a time for our students to show what they have learned in our certificate program, and it’s the only time the general public has a chance to experience the students’ skill and passion, “said NOCHI Executive Director Gerald Duhon.

The Sai menu will be released soon. Reservations are required.

NOCHI offers certificate programs that cover 25 subjects and 650 hours of intensive hands-on instruction. More than half of the institute’s students rely on financial assistance to enroll.