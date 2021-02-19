Independent Business Owners to Discuss Curbing Monopolies

AP Photo/Steven Senne, FILE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Independent business owners will hold a virtual roundtable with U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, Zephyr Teachout and other small business and antitrust experts to explain how “Amazon’s growing dominance has hurt their businesses and what actions they’d like to see from the new Congress to curb the power of Amazon and other monopolies.”

The event, titled “Reining in Monopoly Power: Small Businesses and the Push to Strengthen Antitrust Laws,” will begin at noon central time on Monday, Feb. 22. The webinar will be co-hosted by 15+ national and local independent business associations and organizations and moderated by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, an advocacy group that fights for sustainable, local community development.

RSVP: For Zoom link, contact Virgil McDill, vmcdill@ilsr.org