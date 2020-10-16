InclusivCare Wins Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

AVONDALE, La. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has named healthcare provider InclusivCare the winner of its 2020 Dream Big Community Support and Leadership Award.

“We are honored by our selection as the 2020 Dream Big Community Support and Leadership award winner and dedicate the award to our employees who have embraced our core values of excellence, integrity, diversity, professionalism and teamwork – and to our patients who give us the opportunity to serve them,” said Dr. Shondra Williams, InclusivCare CEO.

Each year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Chase for Business, recognizes standout small businesses from across the country for their dedication to their communities and contributions to restoring jobs and supporting economic growth.