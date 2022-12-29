InclusivCare to Close on $8M New Market Tax Credit Deal

Dr. Shondra Williams, InclusivCare CEO

MARRERO, La. (press release) – InclusivCare closed on a $8 million deal encompassing two major site expansions at 7001 Lapalco Blvd. and 6971 Lapalco Blvd. The projects will expand healthcare to vulnerable populations and provide high quality Early Child Care for working healthcare professionals. The projects will employ 210 and generate over $4 million in tax revenues to the local economy.

The healthcare facility, opened in July 2021 has already seen a direct impact of providing over 20,000 visits for medical, dental, behavioral health, and on-site pharmacy services. The healthcare practice employs 40 team members and seeking to increase in FY 23.

The Early Child Care Center will be operated by Little Ivy Prep, a local 4-star rated early childcare center by the Louisiana Department of Education. “Following the Global Pandemic, we saw firsthand the impact of childcare to our staff of healthcare professionals not realizing that childcare deserts existed” says Williams, Pres/CEO. “We are happy to offer priority access to the new early childcare center for our team while bridging the learning gap for our most precious at a time when it matters the most, from 0-4 years.”

“Little Ivy Prep Early Learning Center is excited to partner with InclusivCare to operate the new childcare center at the InclusivCare Marrero Campus. Our shared commitment to provide the Jefferson Parish community with accessible, high quality, affordable, and reliable childcare is the foundation for this collaborative partnership” says Taisha W. Payne, EdD, director of Little Ivy Prep.

These dynamic projects have been in the works since 2016. The COVID pandemic propelled the projects forward realizing the critical needs of a vulnerable community. It took thousands of man hours to convince partners both local, and out of state, that this community deserved more. The 7-year business arrangement is solely focused on community impact and improving the services available for our most vulnerable community members. This includes extensive reporting and monitoring, tasks that InclusivCare is very familiar with.

InclusivCare has seen tremendous growth in Jefferson Parish with its new 14,000 square foot state-of-the-art community healthcare center located at 7001 Lapalco Boulevard. InclusivCare continues to be a leader in its class and named a Top Place to Work for 2022 as noted by The Times Picayune.

InclusivCare is a Nationally Accredited Health Center by Joint Commission and NCQA Certified. Our mission is to provide quality, affordable, healthcare to everyone.