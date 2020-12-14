InclusivCare to Break Ground on Community Health Center in Marrero

MARRERO, La. – InclusivCare will be breaking ground on a new community healthcare center at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7001 Lapalco Blvd. in Marrero, La. The 14,000-square-foot facility will house a community healthcare center providing a variety of medical and primary care services, dental services, and an in-house pharmacy. The company says the $4 million project will bring 45 new jobs to Jefferson Parish.

“We are excited to keep InclusivCare in Jefferson Parish and in the community of Marrero,” said Dr. Shondra Williams, CEO of InclusivCare. “The state-of-the-art community healthcare center will offer a variety of services to patients of all ages in a beautiful new building that is well-deserved for our patients and the community.”

Due to COVID 19, there will be a short program with remarks from key stakeholders. The number of visitors will be limited to 25 participants using safety precautions in which mandatory masks and social distancing will be required.

Along with the groundbreaking in Marrero, InclusivCare has seen tremendous growth in Jefferson Parish and recently was chosen by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as the 2020 Winner of the Community Support and Leadership Award due to its COVID-19 community initiative through testing and tracing. A large-scale vaccination strategy is underway.

InclusivCare is a Nationally Accredited Health Center by Joint Commission and NCQA Certified. Its mission is to provide quality, affordable, healthcare to everyone. The company also provides transportation services to InclusivCare’s locations in Avondale, Kenner, Marrero and and Lafitte.