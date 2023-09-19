InclusivCare, Little Ivy Prep to Unveil Childcare Center

Photo courtesy of InclusivCare and Little Ivy Prep

MARRERO, La. — On Sept. 22, InclusivCare and Little Ivy Prep will celebrate the debut of a new early childcare center at 6971 Lapalco Boulevard. Representatives from InclusivCare and Little Ivy Prep will be joined by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Jefferson Parish officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

“We believe that all families deserve access to high-quality early childcare services in the community,” said an InclusivCare spokesperson. “We aim to create a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment for children to learn and grow and spaces where children can play together, develop social skills, and be creative.”

InclusivCare operates a network of clinics in Jefferson Parish. It provides primary care, urgent care, women’s health, pediatric, dental, podiatry, behavioral health, and in-clinic pharmacy services.