InclusivCare Is a Finalist for U.S. Chamber Dream Big Awards

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber said that healthcare provider InclusivCare has been chosen as a Community Support and Leadership Finalist for the U.S. Chamber Dream Big Awards! InclusivCare distinguished itself from the competition through its “exceptional business practices and community involvement.”

Each year, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Chase for Business, recognizes standout small businesses from across the country for their dedication to their communities and contributions to restoring jobs and supporting economic growth.

InclusivCare will be recognized in the virtual awards program at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 during The Big Week for Small Business program. Click here to register for the awards ceremony.

“Your support and trust have helped buoy us to this level of success, and we can’t thank you enough. We are honored to be among this prestigious group of small business owners,” said Dr. Shondra Williams, CEO of InclusivCare.