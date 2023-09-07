Inaugural NOLA Coffee Festival Set for Sept. 15-16

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — More than 50 exhibitors, including 25 coffee roasters and brands from across the Gulf South, will gather for the NOLA Coffee Festival Sept. 15-16 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the trade show and consumer festival will showcase new coffee products, equipment and brewing techniques. Industry speakers and special skills classes will be offered throughout the day.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, visitors will be able to sample coffee from more than two dozen roasters, take part in special home-brewing classes and watch elite barista competitions.

There will be more than 60 hours of free coffee education valued at $1,000, a coffee crop showcase by farmers from countries of coffee origin, hands-on experience in the La Marzocco equipment playground, barista skills competitions, a barista art gallery and complimentary coffee tastings.

Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Labs, will teach classes and showcase her recent docuseries “The Road to Milan.”

Single-day tickets start at $15 for industry professionals and consumers. VIP tickets are available for $30 each day.