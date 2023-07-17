In & Out Urgent Now Open at 17th Street and N. Causeway

METAIRIE – The Feil Organization has announced the opening of In & Out Urgent Care at the corner of 17th Street and North Causeway Boulevard. The 4,300-square-foot facility will be the fifth In & Out Urgent Care facility in the area. It will offer services for minor injuries and illnesses, x-rays, pre-employment testing, employer health services, drug testing, DOT testing and pediatric care for ages 2 years and up. The clinic is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“In & Out Urgent Care is excited to offer our exceptional patient care and customer service in the heart of Metairie at our fifth location at the corner of 17th Street and North Causeway Boulevard,” said Charise Drouant, the company’s chief operating officer, in a press release. “We look forward to meeting the needs of the surrounding community and building patient relationships for years to come.”

The Feil Organization is a commercial real estate firm that owns Lakeside Shopping Center among other high-profile GNO properties.