In & Out Urgent Care Names Charise Drouant Chief Operations Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Charise Drouant, a health care executive with more than 20 years of industry experience, has been named chief operations officer of In & Out Urgent Care locations in the New Orleans area and on the Northshore.

“Charise brings exceptional operational and customer service skills,” said In & Out Urgent Care CEO David Guzan. “As a key leader on my team years ago, Charise was responsible for the patient experience and quality care at a highly successful surgical hospital.”

Drouant was formerly the executive director of business development at AVALA, where she worked to create a culture of customer service to patients, co-workers and physicians alike.

“I am truly excited for this opportunity to be a part of a growing company,” Drouant said. “I know my leadership and experience will complement the foundation that is already established.”

In & Out Urgent Care currently has four locations: Uptown New Orleans, Metairie, Covington/Madisonville and Mandeville. Two additional locations are under development and scheduled to open in 2022.