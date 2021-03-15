In Midst of Pandemic, Loyola Launches Public Health Degree

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At a time when the coronavirus pandemic has sparked interest in public health education programs nationwide, Loyola University says it is launching a new undergraduate public health degree.

In a news release the school said that students in the fall will be able to pursue a bachelor’s of arts or science degree in public health and be able to minor in public health.

“Public health majors at Loyola will prepare students for highly in-demand roles in health care, communications, and community advocacy; some will go on to continue their studies at the master’s or doctoral level to gain specialized skills,” Dr. Maria Calzada, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in the news release.

The new degree program comes at a time when public health experts are often working flat out to understand and combat the coronavirus pandemic, and public health programs have seen a surge in student interest and enrollment.

According to the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, there was an 20% increase in applications to master’s in public health programs for the current academic year. That’s among the more than 100 schools and public health programs that use the common application — a single admissions application form that students can send to multiple schools.

Students in the Loyola program could research such issues as disease patterns, how to prevent or control outbreaks of infectious diseases or how to design fitness and nutrition programs for vulnerable populations.