In Conversation:

AccounTax Business Group is a full-service accounting firm dedicated to giving new and established businesses the keys to success. Their wide range of services include everything from QuickBooks training, setup and troubleshooting to tax preparation, planning, filing and audit representation. As a Hispanic business owner, President Cornelio Pacheco is dedicated to supporting and scaling minority-owned businesses and nonprofits of all sizes. Here, he speaks with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana about his inspirations, professional journey and advice for budding professionals.

How did AccounTax get started? The company formally started after Hurricane Katrina, in January 2006. As we know, there was a massive closure of businesses, including the place where I was working at the time, and I forced myself to look for business opportunities. We started from a space in my own home. Subsequently, we have grown until this moment, where we have nine employees and two offices, one in New Orleans and one in Baton Rouge.

What is the team culture at AccounTax, and how has your staff grown since opening? We started as a one-man company. We are always looking to grow, and the team has had new additions. We function as a good team, almost like a family, where everyone does their job, and together we find the best way to work and help each other out. That is one of the things that identify us as a company. We have a very positive work environment, where each person, from their individuality, contributes something different to the team.

What motivated you to become an entrepreneur? Did you always know you want to own your own business? Life keeps changing. With Katrina, the conditions of the city and the state of Louisiana changed, and many people, like me, lost their jobs. I was forced to find strategies to be able to do what I like, so, resorting to creativity, I decided to start a small business. Having my own company was always a dream. I always knew it was something I was going to do in the future.

What does a typical day at AccounTax look like? The working day varies; it depends on what month it is. In December, we usually have more time for recreation and to get to know each other. In tax season, we move faster. Everyone is focused on what they have to do, and we do it well. In the same way, we all assume the responsibility to do our job in the best way, but also to have fun while we do it. A job is a big part our lives, so we try to have fun.

The pandemic brought hardships to many industries. Did AccounTax encounter any challenges, and how did you address them? For my company, the pandemic was a great opportunity to grow. With all the changes and all the assistance that companies needed in order to survive, for example, government financial aid programs, we were able to become a key piece between the governments, the companies and individuals. People who didn’t do their taxes had the need to do so in order to apply for financial aid. We had a privileged place during this pandemic where we became a bridge and managed to help many people, and at the same time, we managed to grow.

What achievement are you most proud of? What makes me most proud is being able to give people a job and help them grow. To know that we are a pillar in the community, where around eight families have a stable job, where they can learn and be happy. Also, I’m proud to see my community grow; to see the companies that have trusted us to help them with their process become bigger, more stable and better positioned is just amazing.

What is your vision for Accountax Business Group’s future? Being able to continue opening more stores in other cities, that clearly implies being able to employ more people. To continue helping people who need it, and to be allowed to continue doing what we have been doing up to now.

What advice do you have for young people who want to become entrepreneurs? GO FOR IT! Having your own business is the best thing you can do. I am your number one fan, and I will support you along the way. We are here to help the Hispanic community, and we always want to share the information we have with the community. We also have the privilege of being able to provide guidance in two languages and to provide advice to Spanish-speaking people. So the language barrier is never going to be a problem with us. If someone has a dream or a vision, I will try and help people make it come true.