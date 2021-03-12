IMTT to Expand New Orleans Headquarters

IMTT’s St. Rose Terminal on the Mississippi River is the largest in the company’s inventory. (Photo courtesy of IMTT)

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that International-Matex Tank Terminals, a provider of bulk liquids handling and storage, will retain and expand its headquarters in New Orleans. By the end of 2021, IMTT will make a $1.3 million capital investment to expand its 400 Poydras Plaza headquarters, and by 2022 the company said it will create 42 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $133,000, plus benefits.

The project will bring IMTT’s headquarters employment to 87. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the expansion also will result in 47 new indirect jobs, for a total of nearly 90 new jobs in the state’s southeast region. Building on 220 current jobs across its Louisiana operations, IMTT’s annual payroll in the state will approach $30 million.

“Beginning at Avondale some eight decades ago, the Coleman family built IMTT into one of the continent’s leading third-party providers of bulk-liquids storage and handling services,” said Edwards. “With IMTT now under new ownership, we are delighted to not only retain the company’s headquarters in New Orleans, but to also expand that presence with new jobs coming from out-of-state. This headquarters project is a great win for Louisiana.”

In December 2020, asset management firm Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired IMTT from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Company leadership evaluated options ranging from retaining some of Macquarie’s shared-services employees in the Dallas area to relocating headquarters to Houston. Ultimately, they identified growing in New Orleans as the best option.

“Following our change in ownership, we are relocating certain back-office functions from Texas to New Orleans,” company CEO Carlin Conner said. “IMTT was founded in New Orleans over 80 years ago and we have a long and cherished history with the city. We are excited to maintain and expand our corporate headquarters here.”

To learn more about job opportunities at IMTT, visit Opportunities.LEDfaststart.com/global/en/IMTT.