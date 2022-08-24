IMTT Commits $1M to NOLA Coalition Efforts

Photo courtesy of the NOLA Coalition

NEW ORLEANS — International-Matex Tank Terminals, an 80-year-old New Orleans company, has announced a $1 million commitment to the NOLA Coalition, a new alliance focusing on community support for NOPD as well as youth services. IMTT’s donation – the largest to date for the NOLA Coalition – will support the second component, which is intended to drive positive generational change for young people in New Orleans. NOLA Coalition said it hopes to raise $15 million over the next three years for that purpose

“IMTT and its new ownership group are excited to launch this initiative that will primarily focus on lending our financial support and our employees’ talents and passion to help scale community groups so their missions can realize optimal impact,” said Carlin Conner, chairman and CEO of IMTT, in a press release. “Our hope is for the IMTT Community Impact Initiative to provide a blueprint for other New Orleans based companies to leverage their talents and financial positions to support the desperately needed community organizations in our great city. As a new member of the New Orleans community, I am personally invested in these efforts, and I am optimistic about what is possible when we rise up and pull together.”

$850,000 of the funds will help community nonprofits grow and scale their community impact via funding, mentorship, employee volunteerism, networking and technical assistance.

“Community nonprofits, and especially those that serve our youth, are the key to long-term success for New Orleans,” said Calvin Johnson, a retired judge, longtime civic leader and current interim executive director for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) New Orleans. “This unprecedented investment from IMTT is not only a recognition of the importance of our community groups, but moreover helps ensure that these groups receive funding and technical support so as to grow and serve more of our young people.”

$50,000 per year for three years will be provided to Greater New Orleans Inc. to support the ongoing management of the NOLA Coalition. The group formed in June 2022, and now includes nearly 400 members, including over 160 nonprofits and more than 230 local businesses. The coalition supports near-term actions to reduce violence, paired with social services to drive generational change. IMTT has a long relationship with GNO Inc. and the company’s CFO Matt Rosenboom serves on its board of directors.

“IMTT’s investment in the NOLA Coalition is an extraordinary example of corporate leadership and strategic philanthropy,” said Michael Hecht of GNO Inc. “For decades, IMTT’s previous owners and leaders have been part of the bedrock of the corporate and philanthropic community of Greater New Orleans, and it is very encouraging that the new ownership and IMTT team is stepping up its efforts to impact New Orleans in a positive way. This unprecedented investment is an emphatic statement of IMTT’s commitment to New Orleans for years to come.”

IMTT is a provider of bulk liquid storage and handling services in the United States.