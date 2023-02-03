Impetus Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Launches Sister Company

Wesley J. Palmisano takes an 'ussie' with the entire Impetus team.

NEW ORLEANS – Impetus, a New Orleans-based commercial construction firm, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

Launched in 2013 by Wesley J. Palmisano, Impetus has grown from 11 to 220 employees. A spokesperson said the company has completed 504 building and infrastructure projects, totaling 5.5 million square feet and a construction value of $1.14 billion.

The company is held under parent organization W.J. Palmisano, which traces its roots back to 1950. Palmisano also heads the Palmisano Foundation, a charitable nonprofit, and construction industry training organization Renegade Academy. In 2022, nearly 200 Impetus team members completed more than 2,600 training hours at the academy.

The company has appeared multiple times on the Inc. 500 and 5000 list and been named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. The Higgins Hotel at the National WWII Museum, Hotel Saint Vincent and the Sydney & Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden at NOMA have all been honored nationally for excellence in construction.

In 2021, Impetus opened a new office in Nashville, Tenn. Since this time, the company has launched multiple projects in the Tennessee market and significantly grown its Tennessee-based team.

At the close of 2022, the W.J. Palmisano parent company launched RNGD to partner closely with Impetus to simplify and improve the efficiency of construction delivery through prefabrication and other design, fabrication and erection solutions.

“We are heading into 2023 with record backlog and the potential of another record year on the horizon,” said Palmisano in a press release. “Our 10th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect, with a sense of gratitude, on the tremendous success of our company and the clients, partners and communities that have fueled our success.”