Impetus Announces 3 Promotions

L to R: Joe Yenni, William Cotten and Brad Shannon

NEW ORLEANS — Impetus has announced three promotions.

Joe Yenni, formerly Impetus’ pre-construction leader, has been promoted to the position of market leader for building in New Orleans. In this role he will be responsible for the growth, health and profitability of the local office, working with the local building team of over 100 members.

William Cotten, after working on the Impetus operations and pre-construction teams — and in his latest assignment as director of innovation —will now move to recently formed sister company RNGD, where he will serve as the company leader.

Brad Shannon, formerly Impetus’ building market leader in New Orleans, has risen to a new position as project delivery leader with responsibilities spanning across both Impetus offices. He will drive continuous improvements into the Impetus operating systems. His work directly filters into the organization’s overall impact by influencing operational training and development, execution processes and procedures, LEAN methodologies, and project outcomes.