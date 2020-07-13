I’m Proud to Congratulate Amy Boyle Collins

The other day a press release came onto my feed and it made me smile as it’s always great to see good things happen to good people. Amy Boyle Collins was recently named chief executive officer of New Orleans public relations firm Gambel Communications.

I’ve known Amy for several years through my granddaughter’s school, mutual friends and work. She’s one contact I can always count on for quick quotes, pertinent facts or connections to valuable resources. She also epitomizes what this blog tries to be about—passionate people who love what they do.

“Amy Collins is one of those rare people you always hope to find in your life, a beautiful combination of passion, intense curiosity, solid judgment, plenty of smarts and possessing the talents to bring out the best in everyone around her,” says Jackie Silverman, co-founder of New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) and one of Amy’s longtime clients.

NOWCS’ other co-founder, Dan Silverman, adds, “She inspires, she motivates, she guides those around her to great decisions. And she never, ever takes no for an answer. If there’s a way to accomplish the goal, she is going to find it.”

Collins has been honored as a YLC Role Model and CityBusiness Woman of the Year. She’s also been honored by New Orleans Magazine’s People to Watch and Top Female Achiever lists. Collins was an inaugural fellow of the Norman C. Francis Leadership Institute at Xavier University and has been through the Institute of Politics, New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute and the New Orleans Business Alliance’s Economic Development Ambassadors programs.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Collins ran the Young Leadership Council (YLC) for six years. Highlights of her time included developing the downtown Wednesday at the Square concert series and tripling the organization’s fundraising to develop programs that served all aspects of post-Katrina New Orleans.

She and her husband Sherwood also created the Tres Doux Foundation and the Beignet Fest, a community effort raising funds for autism support organizations.

“Being bold enough to create a brand-new festival in New Orleans with my husband is a dream come true,” she said in a past interview. “We combined our professional experience and personal passion to raise awareness and support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

She’s also respected by her colleagues and other clients.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to learn from Amy — a passionate, innovative and solution-oriented leader who consistently delivers the best work in the business,” says Senior Communications Strategist Rachel Strassel. “Her unwavering commitment to Gambel and dedication to our clients and the community at large make her the perfect choice for CEO.”

Jaimmé A. Collins, a partner at Adams & Reese, one of Collins’ clients, says she see her as a trusted advisor and a critical problem solver with brilliant emotional and social intelligence.

“That’s what I know Amy will bring to my clients’ situations,” says Collins. “She is the professional warrior and friend you always want on your team. I’m thrilled to continue working with Gambel Communications under her leadership and honored to watch Amy continue its legacy of absolute #BossLadies!”

As chief executive officer, Collins will assume the management and operations of the firm while continuing to lead strategy, business development and client relations. Agency founder Betsie Gambel isn’t going anywhere, however, as she will remain actively involved in long-range planning and business development.

“It’s the team aspect of what we do at Gambel Communications that makes me most proud,” Collins says. “I love seeing our staff come together with strategies and ideas for our clients that really make them shine. We are always looking at creative ways to get the word out and connect our clients with the people they need to communicate with, whether that’s customers, donors, volunteers or other businesses. For me, it’s like a big puzzle in my head, and it’s about pulling down all the different pieces and parts to put together a beautiful picture.”

According to her husband, Collins puts the same passion into her personal life and family. “She’s sassy, energetic and determined,” says Sherwood. “And she LOVES her boys!”

Her 10-year-old son Liam thinks she’s a great mom and 9-year-old Wesley says, “She’s a good mom. She’s great. Awesome. The best mom ever!”

So how does she balance all her passions?

“My approach to managing it all is focused on a phrase I use a lot at work and at home, and that is to always strive to be forward-focused and solution-oriented,” she says. “I’m always looking forward. I’m not really worried about what can go wrong. I’m glass half-full. I don’t spend much time on looking back. What’s the best next step? What’s on deck to tackle? Let’s go get it. That’s my personality.”

Congratulations to Amy on this new adventure.





