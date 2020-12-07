#iGiveCatholic Raises $1.2M Locally and $12.7M Nationwide

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The Catholic Community Foundation announced that its #iGiveCatholic campaign raised $1.2 million for 153 participating ministries, parishes, schools and nonprofits in New Orleans during a Dec. 1 online giving event. Nationally, $12.7 million was collected for more than 1,600 organizations under the umbrella of 40 U.S. dioceses.

“This has been a difficult year for so many, but we believe that generosity allows us to hope for something greater,” said Cory J. Howat, executive director of the Catholic Community Foundation. “The continued support of our community and of communities across the country is incredible. We want to give a huge thank you to all who joined us to ‘Give Catholic’ on #GivingTuesday.”

The number of donors totaled 48,273 nationwide, with 4,098 donors giving back to organizations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans alone at the close of the 24-hour period. Gifts came from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., as well as 12 countries outside of the United States, including Australia, El Salvador, Japan, the Philippines and Qatar.

Launched locally in 2015 by the Catholic Community Foundation (Archdiocese of New Orleans), the inaugural #iGiveCatholic Giving Day transformed online giving for parishes, schools and nonprofit ministries in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Since that time, #iGiveCatholic has grown to yield great national impact, expanding each year to include more donors, diocese and participating organizations.

For more information about #iGiveCatholic or to view the national leaderboards, visit www.iGiveCatholic.org.