IDScan.net Launches Mobile ID Scanning Solution for Visitor Management

NEW ORLEANS – IDScan.net, a New Orleans-based developer of identity-verification and information-gathering technologies, has launched a new visitor management solution called IDWare Falcon. The compact Android-based solution allows venue staff to scan visitors’ IDs to enter an area. Integrated with IDScan.net’s VeriScan Online software, IDWare Falcon scans the ID, verifies age, performs third-party checks if desired, and collects data.

“We continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers, and self-service, compact and touchless visitor management is required across industries,” said Denis Petrov, CEO of IDScan.net, in a press release. “IDWare Falcon offers a simple, secure solution for any organization, from restaurants to outdoor events to gated communities to schools. It’s quick and easy to implement, and vastly improves security, compliance, marketing and a range of goals that are specific to its users.”

IDWare Falcon includes a lightweight, eight-inch Android scanner that can be handheld or mounted to a compact tabletop stand or floor stand. It comes loaded with VeriScan Online, a cloud-based application that can process government-issued IDs and passports. Petrov said the device can check a visitor’s ID information in less than a second and with 100% accuracy, streamlining processing times and increasing access control.

When a visitor scans an ID, the solution automatically harvests the data and instantly creates or updates a record and logs the visit history, securely in the cloud, with a time-stamp. A sophisticated, secure online dashboard makes visitor history reports easy to access from any location in real time. It can also send text and email alerts when certain guests arrive, improving security as well as VIP service.

IDWare Falcon offers high-level vetting options, including the ability to run IDs against various regulatory and law enforcement lists as well as internal lists, such as a “banned” list. The technology can also be used for loyalty enrollment automation and customer management.

The mobile solution also allows visitors to sign agreements using the touch screen, such as for purchases, waivers, and terms.

“Private clubs and secure venues are especially interested in the ability to scan IDs and have visitors sign agreements through a single simple, modern solution,” said Petrov.

Click here for more information.