IDScan.net Announces Full SOC2 Compliance

Denis Petrov and Andrey Stanovnov, co-founders of IDScan.net

NEW ORLEANS – IDScan.net, a developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies, has received certification of full SOC2 compliance. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, SOC2 defines criteria for managing customer data. These criteria are broken down into five crucial categories: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

Certification of compliance is issued and overseen by outside independent auditors to provide partners and customers with verifiable confidence in all IDScan.net solutions. The certification is significant for IDScan.net because many of its large enterprise clients often require it.

“We’re incredibly excited about achieving full SOC2 compliance. It adds a new level to the already high bar of trust and confidence we provide for our customers,” says CEO Denis Petrov. “Ensuring the security and integrity of our customers’ data is paramount and this certification is the ultimate expression of that. Regular audits will ensure ongoing compliance in each of the SOC2 categories and carry us forward in our vision of creating a safer and smarter world through technology.”

IDScan.net has created enhanced environments and experiences for more than 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters and many more of the world’s most trusted brands. Since 2003, the company has developed more than 300 custom applications and a library of global ID formats.

