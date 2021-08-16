IDP Properties Names Ryan Bates Vice President of Development

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – IDP Properties is pleased to announce Ryan Bates as its new vice president of development. Bates will be responsible for real estate development and new business in the New Orleans market as well as support the asset management team in overseeing the eight properties IDP Properties has in Louisiana. “Ryan’s extensive experience in tax credits, historic renovations as well as new construction make him the ideal addition to our team as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio,” said Rhett Holmes, President of IDP Properties.

Bates has successfully completed $85MM of Historic Federal and State Tax credit transactions in New Orleans, LA in since 2015. These developments focus on historic adaptive reuse and new construction in New Orleans. His previous developments include hotels, commercial short-term rentals, multi-family residential, affordable housing, condominiums, restaurants, and retail. Ryan has also completed opportunity zone transactions centered around real estate development while leveraging incentives such as loss development rights, façade easements and conservation easements.

Bates is a native of New Orleans, LA and an alumnus of Morehouse College in Atlanta. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and a minor in Leadership Studies. He began his professional career at JPMorgan Asset Management where he was series 7 and series 63 certified working as an investor for large institutions and high net worth private clients.

IDP Properties is a full-service boutique real estate development firm headquartered in Valdosta, Ga that invests in and redevelops communities. IDP’s principals have completed over $1 billion dollars in developments and specialize in acquisitions, property management, consulting, and development with an emphasis on housing. IDP takes pride that each property they develop is as diverse as the communities they serve. IDP Properties’ purpose is to strengthen communities and leave a lasting positive impact.