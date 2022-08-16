IDEAinstitute Now Accepting Applications

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village is accepting applications for IDEAinstitute, its fall 2022 idea-stage accelerator program. The 10-week program, which begins the week of Sept. 4, is designed to give entrepreneurs the knowledge and expertise needed to turn an idea into a scalable business venture. The program is offered in a hybrid format of evening virtual classes, in-person networking events and mentorship opportunities. It concludes with a pitch competition and cash prize.

“IDEAinstitute is the gateway to building a high-growth startup in the Gulf Coast region,” said Jon Atkinson, Idea Village CEO. “For founders who are not sure how to realize their idea or scale their business, the program is a good first step because it connects emerging entrepreneurs with the advice and coaching they need to generate meaningful traction.”

Businesses that thrive in IDEAinstitute are encouraged to participate in other Idea Village programs such as IDEAfuel (for BIPOC founders) and VILLAGEx (for companies ready to scale).

SafePush, a biomedical product that prevents catastrophic and lethal patient outcomes, is one IDEAinstitute startup alum that is experiencing robust growth and opportunities. A 2019 IDEAinstitute participant that went on to be part of the 2020 VILLAGEx cohort, SafePush founder Tonia Aiken credits IDEAinstitute with putting her company at the forefront of the local health tech startup scene.

“SafePush was selected from over a thousand medical device companies worldwide to be a cohort in the MedTech Innovator Program, the largest accelerator program in the world for transformative innovations,” said Aiken. “The support and guidance, dedicated mentors and diverse resources offered by IDEAinstitute and other Idea Village programs were instrumental in our continued growth and success.”

Applications from local, regional and national entrepreneurs will be accepted until Aug. 26. Those accepted into the program will need to pay the IDEAinstitute program fee of $285 or apply for a scholarship based on merit and financial need.