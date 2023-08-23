IDEAinstitute Applications Due Aug. 25

NEW ORLEANS — From the Idea Village:

Working on ideas that address niche or intriguing challenges is crucial for a thriving startup ecosystem. Equally, if not more important, is the availability of venture resources, mentorship, peer-to-peer connections, and other forms of support for early-stage founders. These elements play a pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurs to actively bring their ideas to life. IDEAinstitute is for early stage founders ready to launch their idea to success! You can learn more about the program such as who should apply, what the program includes, and more here.

Applications close at midnight on Friday, Aug. 25. Apply here.