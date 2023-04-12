IDEAinstitute Application Deadline Extended

NEW ORLEANS — From the Idea Village:

The application deadline for the Spring 2023 cohort of our idea-stage accelerator, IDEAinstitute, has been extended midnight central time on April 14.

This 10-week hybrid accelerator is for individuals who are ready to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey and turn their big idea into a scalable venture. Throughout the program, entrepreneurs will learn about core business fundamentals including product-market fit, customer validation, financials, pitching and more. View the week by week session schedule here.

The program will begin during the week of April 17 and will culminate with Pitch Night the week of June 26.