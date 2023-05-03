Idea Village to Host ‘Demo Day,’ a Showcase of Regional Startups

NEW ORLEANS — On May 11 at the Civic Theater, the Idea Village will host Demo Day 2023, the culmination of the VILLAGEx accelerator program. At the event, startups from this year’s cohort will pitch their companies and showcase their growth over the last four months. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

The event is a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and others on the startup scene.

“All of the founders that you’ll see at Demo Day represent future business leaders for our region,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “The mentorship and resources that VILLAGEx has provided will ensure that they are ready to not only fulfill their growth potential into high-growth startups, but also give back to the community as the next generation of entrepreneurs to watch.”

VILLAGEx is a mentor-driven accelerator program for technology-enabled startups. The four-month program is cohort-based, and it leverages the passion and expertise of New Orleanians across the globe to provide founders with the connections and resources needed to scale.