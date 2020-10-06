Idea Village Taking Applications for VILLAGEx Through Nov. 30

NEW ORLEANS – Business accelerator The Idea Village is accepting applications for VILLAGEx, its flagship program for emerging, technology-enabled startups that are ready to scale. The nonprofit is seeking “relentless innovators, industry change-makers, and entrepreneurs who are ready to take their company to the next level.” The 2021 program will run from January to May and offer one-on-one mentorship from industry leaders, educational structure, tools, and connections that can help grow companies and disrupt industries.

Find about more about the VILLAGEx 2021 program, selection criteria, and application process here. Application period ends Nov. 20.